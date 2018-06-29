An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting on Friday in Lagos, sentenced a 35-year-old woman, Jumoke Adesida, to five years in prison for kidnapping a two-year-old girl.

Delivering judgment, Chief Magistrate A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, sentenced Adesida without an option to pay fine.

“The accused is hereby found guilty and convicted for abduction, which is punishable under section 277 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” she ruled.

Ipaye-Nwachukwu ordered that the convict serve the jail term at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

Earlier, Insp. Adeshina Adesanya, for prosecution, told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 22, at 9 a.m., at Community Road, Odogunyan in Ikorodu.

He said that the convict kidnapped the two-year-old daughter of Mrs Aminat Abidoye.

Adesanya said the offence contravened Section 277 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.