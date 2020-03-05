<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 32-year-old virgin has described her wedding night as a nightmare due to the size of her husband’s manhood.

Ama [not real name], who hails from Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North region, is said to have rushed from their room in tears when her husband attempted to consummate the marriage.

The young lady is said to have been traumatized after the first unsuccessful romp.

Mother of the lady in an interview on Adom News said she sympathizes with her daughter.





She claimed per the description given, it was obvious her husband’s manhood is big both in-depth and size.

“My virgin daughter is traumatized; she wants a divorce and as I mother; I feel her pain,” she bemoaned.

When reached for comments, the well-endowed husband did not deny the accusation.

He is, however, ready to grant the divorce if his dowry and money spent during the wedding are paid back.