<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A woman in the United Arab Emirates is seeking to divorce her husband because he has choked her with extreme love. The fawning husband cooked, cleaned, swept and loved his wife passionately and completely. He also showered her with gifts.

But in an amazing turn of events, the woman wants to divorce the man, because she said her life has been hell, due to the cruel-free treatment of her husband.

She told a Sharia court in Fujairah that her spouse never argued or yelled at her and was always kind, the UAE English language newspaper, Khaleej Times reported.

The woman told the court: “I am choked by his extreme love and affection. He even assisted me in cleaning the house without my asking him.”

According to reports, the woman said the couple never had an argument and the husband did not shout at her during their year-long marriage.

When she complained about his weight, the man even went on a strict regime of dieting and exercise which left him with a broken leg.

But this did not please the angry wife.

“I am eagerly longing for a single day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with daily gifts.

“I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life full of obedience.”

Khaleej Times reported that the husband begged the court to deny the divorce request. He was surprised his wife is trying to divorce him.

“It’s not fair to judge a marriage from the first year, and everybody learns from their mistakes. I am and always wish to be a perfect and kind husband,” the man told the Sharia Court.

The court ordered an adjournment of the case to give the couple a chance to settle the dispute themselves.