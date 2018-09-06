A house wife, Mrs Comfort Oshanupin, on Thursday urged the Customary Court in Oye-Ekiti in Ekiti to dissolve her 10 years marriage with one Seun Dada, over alleged battering.

The 30-year-old mother of two was seeking separation on the grounds of alleged frequent fighting and beating.

The estranged wife made the plea after several attempts by the court for the wife and husband to settle amicably.

Oshanupin opposed the suggestion made by the court for family members to intervene in the matter.

Her stand was also supported by her mother who was present at the court.

The complainant had earlier approached the court for dissolution claiming threat to life, frequent fighting, beating and drunkenness for her action.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that when put on Oath by the court, she claimed her husband left home since April, leaving the responsibility of taking care of their two daughters for her.

She prayed the court for the custody of the children produced by the union.

In his defence, the husband, Dada denied the allegations, saying he was opposed to the dissolution of their relationship.

He told the court that he had made several attempts to reconcile with his wife to no avail.

He said he was still very much interested in the relationship saying since the wife wanted dissolution; he was ready to contribute his own quota to the welfare of the children.

The President of the Court, Mr Rasaki Balogun, said it was difficult for the court to force a “Willing husband over unwilling wife.

According to him, it is the welfare of the children that is paramount to the court at the present circumstance.

The President adjourned the case until September 27 for Judgment.