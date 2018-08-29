An Ibadan-based businesswoman, Adejoke Ariyo, on Wednesday sought the dissolution of her 29-year-old marriage to her husband, Adeyemi Ariyo, at a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan over assaults.

The petitioner told the court that she was tired of her husband’s frequent threats to tear gas her as well as battery.

Adejoke who resides at Ago-Awawu in Sanyo area of Ibadan, said that she could no longer bear the ceaseless battery from her husband.

“My lord, I have become a subject of ridicule and molestation in the last 16 years of my union with Adeyemi.

“He brutalised me day and night.

“Anytime Adeyemi did not see me in the shop, he would accuse me of fornication.

“He would then lunch an attack on me, beating me blue and black.

“I had endured with his battery for 16 years thinking that he would soon turn a new leaf.

“Adeyemi was not only beating me, he recently also tear-gassed me, thereby exposing my life to more danger.

“Here is the picture I took with my phone after he tear gassed my face.

“I don’t think that I am safe in his house anymore,” Adejoke said.

The respondent, however, opposed the divorce.

He denied all the allegations levelled against him by the petitioner.

Adeyemi, an officer with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) pleaded with the court to safe his marriage.

“My lord, the bane of Adejoke is disobedience and pride, she no longer takes instructions from me.

“As a matter of fact, Adejoke has been denying me sex since 2017.

“Anytime I made advances at her, she would tell me that I was smelling.

“I have been totally committed to her welfare and that of our children,” Adeyemi said.

The president of the court, Mrs Imoleayo Akinrodoye, urged the duo to embrace peace by allowing for reconciliation.

Akinrodoye then invited the parties into her chamber for reconciliation.

She also adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for further hearing.