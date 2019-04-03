<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered that a housewife, Esther Rowlings, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly pushing her neighbour into a stove fire.

The police charged Rowlings, who resides in Utako Village Abuja, with causing grievous hurt.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, who gave the order, adjourned the case until April 10, for hearing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Amarachi Ekpomugu, of the same address, reported the matter at the Utako Camp Police Station, on March 31.

The prosecutor said about 5 p. m.. while the complainant was cooking , an altercation ensued over the defendants’s combing their hair near the food she was cooking.

Ukagha alleged hat the defendant pushed the complainant and she fell on the beans she was cooking and scald her skin.

She said that the complainant was later rushed to Gwarimpa General Hospital Abuja, for treatment .

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code.