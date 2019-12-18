<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ebonyi State Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded in a correctional facility one Felicia Usulor for allegedly killing her husband.

The 40-year-old suspect allegedly killed her husband, Nome Usulor, by stabbing him with a broken bottle and knife.

She was said to have committed the offence on November 30, 2019, at Umuore-Oriuzor in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The accused was arraigned before the court on one count of murder. The police prosecutor, ASP Mathias Eze, told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

The charge read, “That you, Felicia Usulor, on November 30, 2019, at Umuore-Oriuzor, Ezza North Local Government Area, in the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did unlawfully kill one Nome Usulor by stabbing him with a broken bottle and knife, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The Chief Magistrate, Nnenna Onuoha, could not admit the accused to bail, because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

She ordered that the suspect be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while her file should be transferred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.