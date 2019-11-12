<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 28-year-old divorcee, Hassana Lawal, on Tuesday asked a Shari’a Court I sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to stop her former husband, Bashir Rabiu, from harassing her.

The plaintiff is also prayed the court to grant her custody of her 1-year-old son, currently staying with his paternal grandparents.

Lawal, who resides at Babban Daura village, Kaduna, alleged that her former husband had continued to harass her since their divorce and urged the court to restrain him from the act.

“After our divorce, he requested I give him his child, whom I was nursing; I returned the boy to his father after weaning him.

“Few days later, I went to see my child at his grandparent’s house in Katsina; he was very sick and l took him along with me to take care of him,” she said.

The plaintiff told the court that since then, the defendant, who had kept pestering her to return the child, even at a time threatened her with police.

She therefore prayed the court to grant her full custody of the child “even if the father refuses to discharge his fatherly responsibilities”.

But the defendant, who resides at Unguwan Shanu area, denied harassing Lawal, saying she had taken away his son without his knowledge.

He prayed the court to give him full custody of his son as he would want him to grow up among his other children.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, adjourned ruling until Nov. 20.