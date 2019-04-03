<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 32-year-old woman, Rashida Baba, on Wednesday prayed a Kaduna State Sharia Court ll, siting in Magajin Gari, for custody of her 20-month-old baby boy, who lives with her estranged husband.

Baba also prayed the court to confirm her divorce.

She alleged that her husband abandoned her while she was three months pregnancy and refused to divorce her.

The complainant said that her estranged husband has custody of all the four children that she gave to.

”When I gave birth, he only sent me ten measures of maize, a wrapper, detergent and firewood that lasted for only one week.

”He has since than, vowed never to provide anything again for the baby”.

The Judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, ordered the defendant to come to court with the child on April 10 to confirm his age.