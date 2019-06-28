<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 27-year-old woman, Nelly Antai, who allegedly tied up her boyfriend’s nine-year-old son and poured raw pepper on him, on Friday appeared in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Antai, who lives with her boyfriend at No 11, Mogaji St., Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos, was charged with indecent assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that Antai committed the offence on June 15, at the same address.

Osayande said that Antai, who recently moved in with the father of the nine-year-old boy, complained about the boy coming home late.

“The defendant said that after the boy got home late again, she tied his hands at the back and poured raw pepper all over his body,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 135 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adelaja adjourned the case until July 15, for trial.