A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Zaria, Kaduna State, has remanded a housewife, Mrs. Nnennaya Edmond, in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on a nursing mother and her 10-month-old baby.

The woman is standing trial on two counts of criminal offence and causing of grievous injuries on one Gloria Cyril and her 10-month-old baby, Bright Cyril.

Newsmen report that both the accused and the complainant are living in the same house at ECWA Church area of Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abubakar Aliyu-Lamido, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to October 15, for the complainant to present witnesses.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Mannir Nasir, had told the court that on September 10, at about 1:00am, one Mary Ijeoma reported the case to Danmaaji Police Division.

He said that Ijeoma had accused the defendant of pouring hot water on her daughter, Gloria and her 10-month-old grandson, Bright.

The Prosecutor added that the complainant had narrated that the action caused grievous injuries on the nursing mother and baby who were rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, Wusasa, for treatment.

He said that the offence was contrary to sections 223 and 216 of the Penal Code Law 2017.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, then asked the court for a short adjournment to enable him present witnesses.