A 50-year old woman has been arrested by the police for allegedly buying a new born baby at the rate of N500, 000 at No. 3 Onyekwore street, Awada, Onitsha in Anambra state.

The suspect, Juliet Onweagba, was said to have conspired with a 49-year old woman, Edith Ewudo, to purchase the baby from one Ndidi Egeonu.

It was gathered that the baby was bought from the mother shortly after delivery.

Confirming the arrest, the polyice spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the baby has been recovered.

He said, “On the 12/6/2019 at about 7:pm, Police detectives attached to Awada division arrested one Juliet Onweagba ‘f’ aged 50 years of No 3 Onyekwore Street Awada.

“Suspect conspired with one Edith Ewudo aged 49 years of Orsumoghu street Awada and bought a new born baby girl at the sum of N550,000 from one Ndidi Egeonu ‘f’ aged 35 years of Odume Obosi.

“The baby was stolen from the mother one Udechukwu Faith ‘f’ aged 23 years of 3-3 Onitsha shortly after delivery on the 2/6/2019.

He said the case was being investigated after which suspects would be charged to court.at No. 3 Onyekwore Street, Awada, Onitsha in Anambra state.