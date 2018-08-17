A Ghanaian lady, Nana Adwoa, 20, has bagged six months in jail for sending threatening messages to her boyfriend’s mother and wishing her dead.

Adwoa, who is a nursing mother is also expected to be on her best behaviour when interacting with her children’s paternal grandmother for the next 24 months, reports Graphic Online.

Charged with domestic violence, to wit emotional abuse and psychological abuse, Adwoa pleaded guilty.

“I sent her those messages because she told her son not to take care of our two children,” Adwoa told an Accra Circuit court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong-Adjiin Doku.

Some of the abusive and threatening messages, Adwoa sent to her boyfriend’s mother were read out in court.

“If you are really sick like you claim, I wish you dead,” the prosecutor read to the court.

Her boyfriend’s mother after receiving Adwoa’s messages, went to the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service to lodge a complaint.

Adwoa was later arrested and after investigations, she was charged with domestic abuse.