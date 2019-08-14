<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, on Wednesday dissolved a 35-year-old marriage between Mr Abolore Lawal and his wife, Shakirat, over defamation of character.

The petitioner, Lawal said that his wife, Shakirat, with whom he has had three children, maligned his reputation by calling him a thief.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, said: “it appears that the estranged couple are tired of the marriage.

“The respondent did not appear in court in person to defend the accusations raised by the petitioner.

“It is sad that the marriage that has produced young children in which the couple should be enjoying with their grand children, now found displeasure in each other.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice but to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Rahman Lawal and Shakirat, dissolved today, both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavor.”

Newsmen report that the petitioner told the court that his wife laid false allegations against him in the presence of his co-workers.

“She accused me of embezzling money meant for payment of arrears and promotion, which was not true,” he said.

The 57-year-old petitioner said that his wife also accused him of infidelity.

“I have never been unfaithful to my wife but she keeps accusing me of extra martial affairs.”

Lawal urged the court to terminate their marriage that he was no longer interested and that the love he once had for his wife had faded.

Shakirat was not in court to defend the allegation.