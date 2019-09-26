<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





For allegedly attempting to kill her mother-in-law, an Ado Ekiti housewife, Adenike Olowookere, is now cooling her heels in prison custody.

Adenike was remanded in prison custody by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for attempted murder of her husband’s mother, Mrs. Comfort Olowookere.

The 30-year-old accused person ruthlessly beat her 63-year-old mother-in-law; this almost led to the death of the victim.

The mother-in-law was saved by the intervention of a Good Samaritan who rescued her from the grip of her daughter-in-law.

Adenike’s attack left the mother-in-law in a state of coma in an undisclosed hospital where she was rushed to after the incident.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police prosecutor, Inspector Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that Adenike committed the offence on September 9 in Ado-Ekiti within the Ado Ekiti magisterial district.

Olasunkanmi said a charge of attempted murder had been slammed on the accused whose address was not provided.

The offence, according to Olasunkanmi, contravened Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending legal advice from office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case until October 17 for mention.