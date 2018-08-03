A Minna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered a 45-year-old woman, Aisha Ibrahim, to be remanded in prison custody for killing her grand daughter by throwing her into a pool of water.

Ibrahim is standing trial on a count of culpable homicide, contrary to section 221 of the penal code law.

The Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daniel Ikwoche told the court that the accused person’s son, Bello Ibrahim of Fulani camp in Rafi Local Government Area reported the matter at the station on July 19.

Ikwoche stated that the accused person had taken her son’s 2-year-old daughter and threw her into a large body of water behind the house following a misunderstanding with her son’s wife, the baby’s mother.

He said that the little girl was said to have sustained injuries and died on the spot while her body was found in the water.

The accused person pleaded guilty, telling the court that she threw the baby into the water out of anger after her daughter-in-law slapped her following a misunderstanding.

The magistrate, Nasir Muazu, however, did not take her plea as the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He adjourned the matter till August 30 for further mention pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution.