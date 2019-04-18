<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Ondo State Police Command on Thursday, arrested a woman, Mrs Aina Bello, for allegedly killing her four year-old daughter, who had health challenge.

The suspect who lived in Iyase Quarter, Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, was said to have poisoned her daughter.

It was gathered that the suspect, a single mother, deliberately fed the sick daughter with rat poison in order to kill the baby.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said, “Aina confessed that she deliberately killed Sadia because she was fed up with the bad health condition of the little girl.

“She (Aina) said she had spent everything (money) she had on the health of the girl and there was no improvement. She claimed that at age four, the young girl can not walk, this informed her decision to take her (Sadia) life.”

Joseph, said the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police command while investigation had commenced on the matter.

He said: “The suspect is with us at the CID, and investigation on the incident has commenced.

The PPRO said the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the state hospital, Ikare Akoko for autopsy.