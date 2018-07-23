A 38 years old mother of three has been allegedly killed in Benin by her lover after he found male condoms inside her hand bag.

The dastardly act was said to have occurred at 13, Ehiyoboy Street, Off Aifuwa Street, Off Upper Sokponba road, Benin City, few hours after she left her lover’s residence where she passed the night.

It was learnt that the victim identified as Gladys Okoh who had parted ways with husband, was stabbed with a kitchen knife thrice in her stomach inside her aged mother’s room by her lover one Osaremwinda Omobude Idumwonyi, 46.

It was also gathered that the alleged discovery of condoms fuelled the man’s suspicion that she was embroiled in sizzling romantic relationships with other men.

A visit to the area revealed that the scene of the attack and the suspect’s residence are nearby buildings.

The suspect, now cooling off his heels at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin City was said to have left his residence to commit the act.

He was further alleged to have walked passed her aged mother who was sitting by the door to launch the attack as her efforts to rescue her daughter who screamed in pains during the violence failed.

It could not be ascertained whether the said condoms were found inside Gladys’ bag while she was with him in his room the previous night or during the day when he entered her aged mother’s rented apartment.

Police source at the State Criminal Investigation Department disclosed that the suspected killer Osaremwinda Omobude Idumwonyi told the police the deceased lover picked a kitchen knife to stab him when an argument ensued as he overpowered and killed her while defending himself.

However, the said knife was recovered from the suspect’s kitchen by police investigators when he was arrested and taken home for a search.

Confirming the gruesome murder, the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command DSP Chidi Nwabuzor simply said, “we are investigating”.

This brings to two, the number of women reportedly killed by their lovers in Benin City, in the past two weeks.

It will be recalled that a 19-year-old boy similarly stabbed his 18 year-old girlfriend to death in Benin City, a fortnight ago.