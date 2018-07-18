An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday sentenced a lady, Damilila Toromade, to three years imprisonment for cutting the neck of a housewife with razor blade.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.A. Olowolagba, sentenced Toromade, 26, after she pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

Olowolagba said it was unfortunate and sad that a young lady like the convict could engage in inflicting injury on another young woman like herself.

She said the convict should have engaged herself in a productive activity, instead of engaging in public assault.

“People like you should be kept under lock and key until you are totally rehabilitated.

“In view of your plea, you are hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.’’

Olowolagba said she hoped the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 15 at 10:40 a.m. at Oduduwa College Road in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the convict assaulted one Kudirat Adefamo by beating her and using razor blade to inflicted injuries on her.

The offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Law of Osun State, 2002.

The convict, who had no legal representation, however, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.