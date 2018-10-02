



A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced one Holy Flobert to six months imprisonment for terminating her pregnancy.

The convict, of no fixed address was arraigned on a charge of act done with the intent to prevent child from being born alive.

The Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, however, gave the convict an option to pay N5, 000 fine.

Akanni advised her to be careful and shun committing crime, adding that this punishment was to serve as deterrent to other would be offenders.

Before the judgement was delivered, the convict, Flobert had pleaded guilty to the charge, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

“I took the herbal medications to treat fever and not to terminate my pregnancy, if I had known it would result to this, I would not have taken it,” she said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Adeyemi Oyeyemi, told one Hassan Mohammed, of Nyanya Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station on Sept. 19.

Mohammed reported that on that same date about 10pm while he was at Orange Garden in Wuse Zone 2, he noticed that the toilet key was missing, so he used the spare to open the door.

He discovered that the convict used herbal medication to terminate her pregnancy in the toilet.

During police investigations they discovered pool of blood from the crime scene.

Oyeyemi said that the offence was punishable under Section 235 of the Penal Code.