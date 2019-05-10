<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday held a woman, Shakirat Akande, in contempt for refusing to obey the court order which compelled her to handover custody of the three children to her ex-husband, Muri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court in July 2015, dissolved the union between Muri and Shakirat due to her troublesome nature.

The court had at that time awarded custody of the three children to Muri because the defendant reportedly did not show enough proof that she could take care of the children.

In his ruling, Odunade berated Muri’s action for accommodating Shakirat without involving the court that had separated them.

“You see, when we put an end to relationships here, we know what we are doing.

In my observation, Shakirat would have become more hardened in her misbehaviours.

“If you had informed us before accepting her back, we would have given her conditions.

“However, criminal contempt is hereby issued against Shakirat,” the Arbitrator said.

He adjourned the case till May 30 for continuation of hearing.

Earlier in his petition to the court four years after the court’s pronouncement, Muri said that his ex-wife had refused to give him custody of the children and that she had made life more difficult for him.

“My lord, not too long after your judgment in 2015, Shakirat came pleading with my parents, friends and other family members to forgive her for the sake of the children.

“After promising to be obedient and abide by my instructions, I allowed her back.

“However, Shakirat soon went back to her vomit and she even made my home a hell.

“Shakirat then got me arrested by the police, claiming that I stole her car.

“After proper investigation, the police discovered that I never stole any car and that the vehicle in question was the same one I willingly gave her when we first broke up.

“The police’s investigation revealed that Shakirat hid the car somewhere, but implicated me probably to get another car or to put me in trouble.

“In fact, Shakirat has not stopped threatening my life,” Muri said.