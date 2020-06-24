



A 42-year-old woman, Olusayo Fagbemi, has been reportedly murdered in the early hours of Wednesday by unknown assailants at Sasa community in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Fagbemi was reported to have been killed while washing plates in front of her house around 5:40am.

It was learnt that her neighbours were attracted to the scene by Fagbemi’s cry for help.

On getting to the scene, she was seen struggling in the pool of her blood and later confirmed dead in the hospital.

In the last three weeks, four females and a male – Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, Barakat Bello, Fagbemi, Grace Oshiagwu and Azeezat Shomuyiwa, have been gruesomely murdered in the area.





The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the police were on the trail of the criminals.

Fadeyi said, “At about 5:40am today (Wednesday), one Olusayo Fagbemi, aged 42 years, was attacked right at the frontage of her house when washing plates and she sustained injury on her head.

“At her shout, the husband rushed out and met her in the pool of her blood while the assailant(s) ran away. She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. Efforts intensified while the police is on the trail of the assailants.”