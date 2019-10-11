<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 22-year-old woman, Anita on Friday appeared before an Asaba Magistrate Court charged with attempting to aid a kidnap suspect to escape arrest.

According to the police charge sheet, the defendant, whose relationship with the alleged kidnap suspect could not be ascertained, tried to foil his arrest by law enforcement agents.

It said that Anita allegedly tried to foil the arrest of one Wisdom, a suspected kidnap kingpin.

The defendant, who was arrested while trying to use a kidnap victim’s ATM card to withdraw money is also charged with abetting a crime.

The Prosecutor, Mr Gillian Okwagbe told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 5 2019 at Oghara in Delta State.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 138 and 201 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, admitted Anita to bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

Anumodu said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide an affidavit of means and two passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until October 15, for definite hearing.