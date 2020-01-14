<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A housewife, Maimuna Yahuza, on Tuesday, dragged her former husband, Danjuma Ibrahim, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking N10,000 for the upkeep of two children.

Yahuza who resides within Kaduna metropolis, told the court that she needed N10,000 monthly for the upkeep of her two children from her former husband who she said was financially buoyant.

“He owns a football and film viewing centre. He is financially buoyant but I am the one taking care our children since we divorced.

”I pray the court to order Ibrahim to also take medical responsibilities for the children because one of them has sickle cell anemia,” she said.





Responding, Abubakar Ashat, counsel to Ibrahim, who is a secretary to a district head, told the court that his client was a low income earner with a lot of family responsibilities.

The counsel who tendered the bank statements of Ibrahim, said that he earned between N30,000 and N35,000 monthly.

”The viewing centre, she talked about belongs to my client’s younger brother. My client only gets 20 per cent from the profit generated from the centre”, the counsel said.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, after listening to the parties and going through the evidence of the defendant’s statements, granted the defendant ‘s prayer to pay N4,000 monthly for the upkeep of the two children upkeep.

He also ordered the defendant to enroll the children in school before Jan. 31 and also to pay for medication for the child with Sickle cell anemia.