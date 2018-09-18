A 48-year-old woman, Rabi Muhammed, on Tuesday dragged her cousin, Magaji Dillali, 60, to a Sharia Court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Muhammed told the court that she gave Dillali N500,000 to pay for a small house she wanted to buy at Rigasa.

“The house is worth N800,000 and I gave him N500,000 to pay the house owner, promising to pay up the remaining in a short while,” she said.

She said that she later heard that the house had been sold to someone and her money had been refunded which Dillali never gave her.

She, therefore, prayed the court to compel the defendant to refund her the money.

In his defence, Dillali denied the allegations, but said that he used the money to buy another place for her instead.

“I have three houses; how can I cheat her? I just bought a place for her as a brother who fears she might not spend the money wisely,” Dillali said.

He, however, prayed the court to give him more time so that he could sell off the place and refund the complainant her money.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal, ordered the defendant to provide a guarantor before leaving the court.

Lawal said court officials would inspect the place Dillali claimed he bought so as to ascertain its worth.

“Since the complainant wants her money back and not a replacement, you must sell it off and pay back her money or else one of your houses will be sold to get the money,” the judge ruled.