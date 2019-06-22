<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife.

She however pleaded not guilty to the two count charge of stealing and house breaking preferred against her after she had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Prosecutor Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Inspector of Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 2, 2019 around 10:00 am at Sangoola Area, Modakeke-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke and entered into the house of one Wahab Ololade with intent to commit felony therein.

He added that the suspect stole four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, valued N29,600, property of one Wahab Ololade.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr A. A. Adewuyi, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatunji added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address should be verified by the prosecutor.

She stated further that one of the sureties must be blood relation with three years tax clearance certificate among other bail condition as she adjourned the case until June 24, 2019.