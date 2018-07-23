A 23-year-old woman, Zainab Abubakar, on Monday appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, charged with criminal misappropriation of her friend’s N1m.

Abubakar, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on four counts of criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Fidelis Ogugbe, told the court that one Mustapha Ibrahim of 24 Crescent, Gwarinpa, Abuja, on April 17 reported the matter t the Inspector General of Police, Special Tactical Squad, Abuja.

According to Ogugbe, the complainant, who had problems with his bank debit card, directed two people to pay money into the defendant’s bank account.

Ibrahim alleged that those he directed to pay transferred N1m and N550,000 respectively into the defendant’s account, but she converted the amount to her personal use.

Ogungbe said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have committed the offences and returned N550,000.

The prosecutor said that when Ibrahim later approached her to refund the balance of N1m, the defendant threatened to deal with him.

He said that the defendant jumped bail after her temporary release, but was rearrested six weeks later.

The prosecutor said that the offences committed contravened the provisions of sections 309-312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Abubakar, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Theresa Otu, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until August 17 for hearing.