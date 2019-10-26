<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A middle-aged pregnant woman was delivered of triplet on a bare floor at the Jigawa General Hospital, Dutse after being denied admission by the hospital authorities for lack of vacant bed.

It was gathered that the woman was conveyed to the hospital for delivery but on arrival, nurses in charge of the maternity section told them that there was no bed to admit the pregnant woman.

It was gathered that the family of a pregnant woman decided to wait at the reception of the hospital in anticipation that a patient may be discharged while the labour was still on.

It was gathered that while waiting for a possible vacancy in the labour ward, the pregnant was assisted to deliver by some women who had come to visit their relatives in the hospital.

Rather than come to the aid of the distraught mother, nurses in the hospital were said to have attempted to harass the family of the pregnant woman, forcing sympathisers to intervene on her behalf.

An eye witness who spoke on condition of anonymity told newsmen that he was passing through the hospital’s reception area when he noticed a woman in labour on the bare floor and alerted a group of women sitting on the corridor to provide privacy cover for her.

While describing the situation as “not only surprising but embarrassing and pathetic” the source called on the hospital authority to take disciplinary action against the nurses on duty for the ill-treatment given to the mother of the triplets and urged the state government to improve the health condition by providing additional facilities to enable patients patronize government hospital across the state.

Vanguard report that Dutse general hospital is in need of serious repair as it lacks modern facilities, insufficient beds and no alternative power sources.

Apart from these, the hospital lacks competent staff and patients complain bitterly on the unprofessional conducts of nurses and other hospital staff.

Contacted, officer in charge of maternity section, Hajara Mohammed Bello confirmed the incident that a pregnant women delivered triplet children on a bare floor at Dutse general hospital but stated that on arrival the management of the hospital informed the family of the pregnant woman that there is no bed to admit her but insisted that they will wait outside to see if another patient will be discharged.

Also commenting on the issue, the head of nurses and midwives of the hospital, Umar Abba Gwani equally confirmed but attributed the incident to the high hardness of family of the patient who insisted that they will stay outside to see if they can get spare and in the process the pregnant women entered into labour and gave birth to triplet children one baby boy and two girls.

His words:- “The nurses on their side have played a vital role as when they discovered the situation they quickly rescue her by given her urgent treatment, but the complained by patients that our staff assault them wasn’t true, in fact it was family of some patients insult our staff”.

“We have set up a disciplinary committee tasked with the responsibility of punishing any staff who is found wanting in assaulting patients”.