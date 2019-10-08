<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An unidentified woman has been found dead along the road, in Effurun before Okoloba Junction in Uvwie Local Government Council Area of Delta State.

A source told newsmen, ”The corpse has been lying there since Sunday evening.

“Though the body looked very dirty like that of a mentally unstable person, I don’t really know if she was actually mentally unstable.”

According to people living around the area, the deceased “may have been knocked down by a hit and run vehicle.”

Speaking on behalf of the Uvwie Local Government Council, the Information Officer, Mrs. Ufuoma Ajuwa in a telephone chat said, ”The Council is aware of the matter.

”The Council needed to report the incident to the Police as well as obtain permission to evacuate the corpse.”

She added, ”The Council will investigate if the corpse is that of a mentally unstable woman.

”The Super Environment Council is searching for the corpse already at the above-mentioned area.”