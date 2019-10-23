<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 28-year-old businesswoman, Sadiya Abdullahi in a Mararaba Upper Area Court for allegedly “sending” a snake to her neighbour’s room to harm his family.

The police charged Abdullahi, who resides at New Orange market, Mararaba, Nasarawa State with intentional insult and criminal conspiracy.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Daniel Torkangu, told the court that the complainant, Mr Awuje Audi of same address with the defendant reported the matter at the “A” Division Police station, Mararaba on Oct. 15.

He said the complainant alleged that on Oct. 12, the defendant “sent” a black snake into her room to harm his household.

The prosecutor said that the complainant had earlier alleged that the defendant threatened o deal with her using ”black magic”.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

Shekarau ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Oct. 28, for further hearing.