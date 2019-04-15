<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old woman, Jennifer Samuel in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court for allegedly cheating one Queen Augustine of N150,000 to procure UAE visa.

Samuel, who lives in Kajini, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that Augustine reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on April 9.

He said the defendant collected N150, 000 from the complainant to with a promise to procure a Visa to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for her on Feb. 7.

Okpa said the defendant however converted the money to her personal use.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Lilian Ibrahim, prayed the court to admit her client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor drew the court’s attention to the fact that the defendant’s address was not clearly stated in the First Information Report.

He added that sureties who are not civil servants form the habit of running away after taking suspects on bail and suggested that the court should consider it if bail is granted.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reliable surety, who must be a civil servant from Grade Level 8, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must produce a copy of his last promotion letter and identity card.

He adjourned the matter until May 3 for hearing.