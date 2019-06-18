<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Odogbolu, Ogun State-based businesswoman, Wuraola Folashade Oluloye, accused of hacking a First Bank Plc account and stealing a customer’s N16.2million, was on Tuesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Oluloye, 67, was arraigned by the Lion Building Police Division, Lagos on five counts of fraud and fraudulent diversion, according to a charge marked B/33/2019.

The alleged offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, the court heard.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Folashade Olukoya granted Oluloye N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum, among other conditions.

She remanded the defendant in Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos, pending perfection of the bail terms.

The case continues on June 24.

Earlier, prosecution counsel George Nwosu said the defendant was arrested following a complaint by First Bank through its Head of the Department of Forensic Auditors, Mr. Solomon Akhanolu.

Nwosu told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences between last October 16 and December 31, at First Bank’s Agidingbi Branch, Lagos.

The court heard that Oluloye allegedly hacked the account of a First Bank customer, Emefiele Ogbor, with account No 3014419974.

She withdrew N16,200,000 and transferred same to her accounts in Stanbic IBTC, Union, Sterling and First banks.

The defendant subsequently withdrew the money from the four accounts and converted it to her use.

First Bank discovered the fraud during an audit and blocked the defendant’s bank account.

Shortly afterwards Oluloye showed up at the bank to make withdrawals from her account. Unknown to her, the police were waiting and she was arrested.