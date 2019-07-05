<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A businesswoman was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos along with her brother, who allegedly beat up a clergy’s wife and her brother.

The police charged Faith Okoro, 34, and John Okoro, 20, who reside at No. 36, Alaafia St., Shasha, Lagos, with five counts of assault, breach of peace, unlawful entry and conspiracy.

They pleaded not guilty.

Newsmen reported that the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 19, at No. 37, Alaafia St., Shasha, Lagos.

He said the defendants unlawfully entered the apartment of Pastor Solomon Ogwuche, and neat up his wife, Helen and his brother, John during a disagreement.

Eruada alleged that the defendants inflicted severe injuries on the pastor’s wife and her brother.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 172, 168, 308,and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section provides a three-year jail term for offenders.

Chief Magistrate, Mr O.D. Njoku, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 bawith two sureties each in like sum.

Njoku adjourned the case until July 15, for mention.