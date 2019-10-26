<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A young lady, Aminatu Yusuf, and her boyfriend, Ihiwanu Aliyu, were arraigned before the Upper Sharia court sitting in Gusau Central market, in Zamfara State on Friday for allegedly snatching a handset and N30,000 from their victim.

The prosecutor, Bashir Saminu said that Yusuf and Aliyu have been charged with alleged conspiracy and forceful snatching of a handset and N30,000 belonging to one Sani of Bebeji Plaza in Gusau.

When the charges were read to them, the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Judge, Alkali Labaran, adjourned the case to November 13 and ordered that they should be remanded at the Gusau maximum prison.