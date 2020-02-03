<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Shukurat Olufowobi, for allegedly beating her five-year-old stepson, Azeem Olufowobi, to death.

Newsmen report that Shukurat, who lives at Oshodi Oke in Ogijo, Obafemi Owode Local Government area of Ogun state, was accused to have used an object to hit the head of her stepson.

The Ogun State Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Oyeyemi said the object gave the deceased skull injury that eventually led to his death.

The PPRO, in a statement on Sunday, informed that the suspect and her friends pleaded with the nurse who treated the dead victim to lie about the real cause of his death.

He added that the refusal of the nurse led to the arrest of the wife and her husband, whom he said were about packing from the environment.

The statement reads in part: “The suspect was arrested at about 12:30 pm of Sunday, February 2, following information received from members of the public, who informed police at Ogijo division that the deceased boy was beaten with an object on his head, which gave him a skull injury that eventually resulted to the death of the victim.

“Information further revealed that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to Ajah in Lagos state where he was secretly buried.





“Upon the information, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed, quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene where the couple who have started packing their belongings away from the area were promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has been maltreating the victim, whose mother has separated from the father due to unreconcilable differences.

“On the fateful day, the boy was beaten on the head with a heavy object which caused him a broken skull resulting to his eventual death.

“The nurse, who gave the victim first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation, was pleaded with by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the victim’s death, but she refused because it is against the ethics of her profession.

“The couple, Ayuba Olufowobi and Shukurat Olufowobi, are currently undergoing interrogation at Ogijo divisional headquarters and they were helping the police in their investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.”