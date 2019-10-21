<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Monsurat Olusanya, a 35-year-old mother of three, has been arrested by policemen in Ogun state for inflicting various degrees of injuries on her 4-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.

She was arrested after a resident of Tiluwalase community, in Owode Ijako, filed a complaint at the Sango Police Division.

The resident, who came with the girl to the police division, reported the case on October 18.

The neighbour urged the police to save the little girl from the series of abuse she had suffered in the hands of her aunt.

Olusanya had in her latest abuse, reportedly used a hot knife to injure the four-year-old.

Not satisfied, the suspect bit the little girl’s stomach and lips.

On interrogation, Olusanya admitted assaulting her niece but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her because as she said, the devil pushed her.

The victim, Fathia, has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is currently being detained at Aango division while the biological parent of the victim has been contacted to come and take custody of their daughter.