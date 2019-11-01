<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A middle aged woman, Falilat Olatunji, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing a four-month-old baby boy.

The commands spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the story to newsmen said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, October 30, following a report by one Alhaji Abdul Akeem Dawodu who reported at Sabo Ilupeju Police Station that one Taiwo Bello had left her four months old baby, Ibrahim Bello, who was sleeping in the room while she was washing clothes behind her house at Iyana kajola Mile 2 Abeokuta.

He said the woman returned to her room after washing and discovered that her baby had been taken away by an unknown person.

He explained further that the woman raised the alarm which attracted a lot of people to the house and that up till the time of his report; the baby was yet to be found.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sabo Ilupeju, Division Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Alhasan AbdulAzeez, mobilised his detectives to the scene and commenced a full scale investigation into the case.

“Their efforts yielded positive result when another woman was sighted at Ilewo Orile with the baby and she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who resides at No. 23, Jawando street, Ayobo, Lagos, confessed stealing the baby saying that she only wanted to use the baby to deceive her husband whom she had earlier informed that she got pregnant for as the product of the pregnancy.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect was once squatting in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she was present during the naming ceremony of the same baby. The baby has been reunited with his parents,” Oyeyemi revealed.

He said the Commissioner Of Police (CP), Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

He equally appealed to members of the public to always beware of people around them because there are wolves in human skin.