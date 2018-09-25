The Police at “B”Division in Asaba, Delta State have arrested a 43year old house wife identified as Maureen Ndikwe for allegedly bathing a rival with acid water.

Police Sources said the Suspect, wife of a popular choir Master of a pupolar Pentecostal in Asaba (name witheld,) allegedly bathed her rival on Sunday evening at pupolar hotel (name witheld) around Ifant Jesus area of Asaba the husband and the girl had a ‘feild day’ of sexual intercourse.

But a senior Police Officer at the station who confirmed the arrest of the Suspect to Journalists on condition of anonymity said “the suspect confessed to attacking her rival in anger and with acid water, she said in her statement that the girl failed to steer clear off her husband after several warnings”.

It was gathered that the choir Master’s alleged randy activities since he assumed the leadership of the choir section of the popular church, had been alarming, particularly among teenage and unmarried girls whom he allegedly pummel at the hotel’s “slaughter’s slab more often.

This,our informed sources said were piled up offences recorded against him by his wife who was said to have vowed to take the laws into her hands with a view to putting a stop to act in wicked way.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Police Public Relations Officer, in the state who confirmed the arrest of the Suspect told Journalists”the woman said she caught the husband with the girl in the hotel after they may have had sexual intercourse, and at the gate she pured her acid water on her body”. adding the victim was at present being treated at Federal Medical Center, FMC, Asaba as investigation was ongoing.

Eyewitness Tony Ehrew said the Suspect emerged from the Bush path of the hotel when the unsuspecting husband and the girl were moving towards the gate where she brought out a container with acid water she allegedly pured on rival body, and in her attempt to disappear into the thin air met a brick wall as she stumbled her legs on a stone and fell to the ground.

He said, “the suspect fell down after pouring the girl acid water, and in the process angry mob descended on her before the police were invited to the scene who later took her away to the police station”

Pastor in charge of the church who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity said there has been series of accusation of sleeping around with female church members by the husband of the Suspect, who interestingly the choir Master of the church,adding that the accusation upon investigation, indicated in clear terms that the choir Master’s randy activities might spell doom for the church if not expelled.

He said, “we were just planning to expel the Suspect’s husband when the bubble burst, by this he can no longer serve as a choir Master of the church again.”