<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 26-year old woman, Queen Atagher, who al­legedly faked her kidnap, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Abute Meta, Lagos.

The police charged Atagh­er with three counts of fake kidnap and extortion.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 10, about 2.30 p.m. at Lekki Phase II.





He alleged that Atagher faked her own kidnap and demanded N10 million, from Mr. Matthew Oluwafemi, her boss, for her release before her plans were foiled.

The offence, he said, con­travened the provisions of Sections 2, 3 and 5 of the Kid­napping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the de­fendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.