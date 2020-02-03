<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 39-year-old woman, Bolaji Oluwayinka, was on Monday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault and malicious damage.

Olayinka, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 30 at about 4 p.m at Doctor Quarters, Similoluwa in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendant assaulted one Ologun Stronger by engaging her in fisticuffs.

He said the defendant and the mother of the girl beaten, was in a fight and the girl was trying to separate her mother from the defendant, in the process, the defendant faced the girl and beat her.





He also alleged that the defendant maliciously damaged goods valued at N4,450 in the shop of one Ologun Titilayo, the mother of Ologun Stronger.

Apata noted that the offences contravened Sections 351 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Her counsel, Mr Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant her bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing.