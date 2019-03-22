



A 35-year-old trader, Iyabode Kolapo, who allegedly punched her friend in the face for demanding back the N600 she loaned her, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged the defendant, who lives at No. 8 Ashade St., Oke-Ira in Agege, with two counts of assault and breach of peace.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by hitting Mrs Kehinde Obafem in her face, following an unresolved disagreement over the loan.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.22 about noon.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Received).

NAN reports that assault prescribes three years jail term while breach of peace stipulates six months imprisonment for offenders.

Chief Magistrate T.A. Ojo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Ojo ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have his address verified by the court.