A 29-year-old housewife, Mary Simon, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly pouring hot pot of rice on her neighbor, a policewoman.

Simon, whose resides at Block 6, Flat 3, Mopol 20 Barracks in Lagos, is facing a charge of assault to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 11 at 2.00 p.m. at her residence.

Unah said the defendant assaulted the complainant, Insp. Justina Yohana, by pouring boiling pot of rice on her backside, after a misunderstanding.

He said the complainant went to the defendant’s house with her friend and demanded the reason she abused her while she was passing by.

“The complainant beat the defendant out of anger and the defendant retaliated by pouring the pot of rice she was cooking on her.

“The incident caused grievous injuries on the complainant,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and attracts three years imprisonment if convicted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He added that the surety must be blood relatives of the defendant and should live within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until May 22.