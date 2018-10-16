



A housewife, Sylvia Ekejelape, 38, on Tuesday pleaded with a Badagry Customary Court to dissolve her 13-year-old marriage alleging that her husband, Stanley, always attacked her with dangerous weapon when fighting.

Sylvia, a businesswoman and a mother of three, who now resides at No1, Oja Tuntun, Akure, Ondo State, also told the court that she could no longer tolerate his adulterous behavior, adding that there was no more love in the marriage.

“I met my husband in 2004 at Alaba International Market, Lagos; he proposed to me and i agreed.

“We did introduction; he married and paid my dowry in May 7, 2006.

“But eight months after our wedding, he started maltreating me like a slave.

“He always beat me and throw my belongings out of the house in the middle of the night, telling me to go anywhere I like.

“The reason for the beating was that my husband is a womanizer and he used to bring them home without any regard for me and my children.

“Anytime we are fighting, he used to attack me with deadly weapon like bottle, knife and iron rod.

“He is a very dangerous man, who has no respect for me, he has publicly disgraced me on many occasions, I am through with his womanizing attitude,” she said.

The respondent, Stanley, however, denied all the allegations against him by her wife, Sylvia.

Stanley, 40, an electrical contractor, who lives at No 8, Muriana Str., Ajangbadi, Lagos, said that he was not against the divorce suit filed by the wife.

The court President, Mr Sakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case until Nov. 8 for judgment.