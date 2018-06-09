The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Olumuyiwa Solanke, told a Lagos High Court, Ikeja that embattled Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, was not in the hospital on the 19th October as she claimed to the EFCC.

The witness who is a Medical Director disclosed this in his testimony before Justice Hakeem Oshodi that the hospital has records of all patients on admission on said date and Ofili-Ajumogobia was not on admission on that date.

The EFCC had slammed a 30-count charge against Ajumogobia and Godwin Obla for giving and receiving bribe.

Obla was charged with two-counts of offering gratification in the sum of N5million to Ofili-Ajumogobia, a public official while carrying out her duties.

Ofili-Ajumogobia was alleged of unlawful enrichment, corruption by a public officer, forgery and giving false information to an official of the EFCC.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges. EFCC alleged that between 2012 and 2015 Ajumogobia received a total of 788,000 dollars from various sources into her Diamond Bank Account, 0032091183.

However, earlier in his testimony led by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Solanke told court that he runs the Gold Cross Hospital, Eko Akete, Lagos.