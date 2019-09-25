<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The absence of a prosecution witness on Wednesday stalled the trial of four members of the Ombatse militia charged with the alleged killing of 84 security personnel in Alakyo Village of Nasarawa State.

The police charged Mohammed Asanya, Saidu Yakubu, Angwolo Attah and Enugu Baba, who all live in Alakyo College in the Lafia local government area of the state, with the murder of 74 police officers and 10 personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) at Alakyo village in May 2013.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the matter came up in Lafia, the prosecution counsel, Williams Akika, told a High Court that the third witness traveled out of the country.

Akika, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to present its witness.

On his part, the defence counsel, Emmanuel Kusa, expressed frustration over what he described as ‘undue delays’ by the prosecution.

He argued that the case had suffered unnecessary delays at the instance of the prosecuting counsel.

Kuza said the defendants had been in detention since 2013 without much progress.

He said since the trial began in 2018, the prosecution had only called two witnesses.

The defence counsel urged the court to reconsider admitting his clients to bail, to enable them to get medical attention.

After listening to their arguments, Justice Suleiman Dikko, the state Chief Judge who presided over the matter, adjourned the case till Nov.ember 4.

He ordered the prosecution to ensure that all witnesses are in court by the adjourned date.