The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace has claimed that the failed bombing attempt at Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel International, in Kaduna on Sunday, was intended to cause religious war in the country.

With the failure of the suspected bomber, who identified himself as Nathaniel Samuel, NIFROP said an impending religious war was averted.

In a statement signed by its Coordinating Secretary-General, Reverend Jeremiah Abutu, the inter-faith group condemned the incident, saying it could have led to national mourning.

“A potential tragedy was avoided on Sunday in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area after a suspected suicide bomber Nathaniel Samuel was arrested,” the statement read in part.

It will be recalled that an alleged lone bomber was spotted by the Close Circuit Camera Television of the church and handed him over to the police at the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station.

NIFROP, which recently declared a 21-day fasting and prayer for the nation’s peaceful coexistence, said Nathaniel’s capture was evidence that God answers prayers.

The statement read in part, “This act is despicable as well as condemnable in the light that had the mission been successful; Nigeria would have been thrown into mourning of phenomenal proportion, and accusing fingers would have been pointed in the wrong direction, which would further heighten religious hostilities in the country. We thank God.





“We are here to thank God for averting such national tragedy and to state that God indeed has vindicated us, as our prayers and supplication for God to continue to expose the forces of darkness that have plotted to cause a crisis in the country.

“As an organisation, we have consistently stated in numerous forums that no religion encourages violence and no religion encourages the taking of lives under whatever guise, and this is one of the victories that God is giving to the Church in the sense that united we can always defeat the forces of darkness that have conspired to destabilise Nigeria.

“We must state that the more significant problem is not this despicable act of attempting to bomb a church, but the fact that most religious leaders in the country have chosen to play to the gallery and also attempt to shift blames all in a bid to change the narrative.

“We are not in the habit of shying from the truth because we know for certain that the devil is neither a Christian nor a Muslim. What is evil is evil in both Christianity and Islam.

“We are grateful to God almighty for indeed putting the enemies of Nigeria to shame by giving us this great victory against the evil ones that have vowed to hide under the cover of religion to perpetrate evil against the people, and after that, blame the crisis they sponsored on governments’ inadequacies to tackle insecurity in the country.”