A 33-year-old woman, Adeola, who allegedly took photographs of her husband without his permission, was on Thursday docked before an Ogudu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adeola is facing charges of causing a breach of peace and disorderliness.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi said that the defendant committed the offences on May 23 in the court premises.

Perezi told the court that Adeola, who had sued her husband, Alexander over a different matter on May 23, instructed one Olusegun to take the pictures of Alex in the court premises.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 168 (1) (d) and 412 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 168(2) stipulates a fine of N15, 000 for the first offender and N40, 000 for subsequent offences.

NAN also reports that disorderliness attracts a three-month jail term for an offender.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that one of the sureties must be a clergyman, a community leader or a traditional titleholder.

He adjourned the case until October 2 for mention.