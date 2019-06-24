<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twenty-one-year-old wife, Fatima Musa, has allegedly stabbed her husband in the abdomen over a misunderstanding.

The Bayero University Kano law student on Friday night at about 1.30a.m. at their home at Ungwar Mai Kalwa, Naibawa quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State reportedly stabbed her husband, Saheed Husaini, because she suspected him of communicating with some women on phone.

According to a witness, it was the cry for help from the husband that woke some neighbors.

On getting to their apartment, the witness said they saw the husband holding on to his stomach and bleeding profusely.

Husaini, a staff of Federal University, Gusau, was later rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital by neighbours, where he is receiving treatment. But, he was still unconscious as at the time of filing this report.

It was learnt that the seven months’ marriage had been embroiled in problem as Fatima had said on many occasions that she did not love her husband, but for the insistence of her mother.

However, efforts to speak with the bride’s father at AKTH was not successful as he declined comment

Kano Police Command spokesman Abdullahi Haruna, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), confirmed that the bride has been arrested and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).