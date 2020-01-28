<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police have arrested a 19-year-old housewife, Rabi Shamsudden, for allegedly stabbing her husband, Shamsudden Salisu, to death at Danjanku Tasha, Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, said he gathered from Salisu’s neighbours who were witnesses that: “At about 4am on Monday, Rabi, stabbed her husband with a knife.

The neighbours said they heard Salisu shouting and calling for help and they rushed to the house, but could not gain entrance as the front door was locked.





“Some of his neighbours decided to access the compound by climbing over the wall and they met the deceased crawling out of his room with knife tucked in his stomach. They said that everywhere was stained with blood.”

Isah, said that Salisu was confirmed dead at the Malumfashi General Hospital moments after he was rushed there: “Rabi was promptly arrested while the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the urgly incident.