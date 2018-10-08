



The President, Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Ademola Odunade, at the weekend dissolved a seven-year-old marriage on the grounds of sex-starvation.

The petitioner, Mr. Wahab Olabanmiji, sought dissolution of his marriage because his wife, Tawakalitu, denied him sex.

Odunade said the marriage was dissolved because the estranged couple were resolute in their decision to part ways.

He granted custody of the two children to Tawakalitu, and ordered Wahab to pay a monthly allowance of N6,000 for the children’s upkeep.

Odunade advised housewives to maintain their vows of fidelity because it was vital to trust in marriage.

Wahab, who lives at Olopo-Meta Estate, Ibadan, told the court his wife endangered his life with her extramarital relationships.

He said: “Tawakalitu has remained a source of frustration to me for two and a half years, denying me of sex.

“My efforts to change her attitude have yielded no result, as she has become a pain in my neck.

“Tawakalitu is adulterous. I have caught her many times.

“Worse still, she has been having grudges with my children from my first wife. She doesn’t want to see them, as she has not hidden her hatred for them.

“I no longer want to have anything to do with her. Please separate us.”

Tawakalitu agreed to the divorce. She did not deny the allegation of sexual starvation.